WILL OFFENSIVE HELP COST US TOO MUCH PITCHING?
Cardinals put Hudson on 45-day IL, bring Whitley back

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

QUESTION: Even if the Cards wanted to make a trade, other teams would demand young pitching, which as this season has shown, we need. And we gave up two top starters to get Ozuna. We won’t be playing in the deep end of the free agency pool, as usual. I think we are basically stuck with the same offense next year.

COMMISH:  A: There will be some offensive changes, although they may not be banner headline ones. The Cardinals' ability to trade top pitching has been compromised by (Dakota) Hudson's surgery and, temporarily at least, (Carlos) Martinez's injury, but they still could afford to move some of it. Also, Wainwright's status is up in the air.

That would be a cruel joke to play on the fans, when they are allowed back in the stadium, to run out this same offense again

