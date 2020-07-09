WILL ONE OF THE QB'S TRANSFER?
Missouri Arkansas Football

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak carries the ball against Arkansas during the game in Little Rock, Ark., last November. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Given what you said above, will one of those four quarterbacks be making the inevitable transfer after this year?

MATTER: Possibly. I say all the time that quarterbacks either start or transfer. You don't see many backup quarterbacks go through senior day ceremonies.

It's not something I'd worry about. The best option usually gets the starting job and then the rest takes care of itself. In 2021, Robinson will be a senior, Bazelak a redshirt sophomore, Cook a redshirt freshman and Macon a true freshman. That’s a good mix of experience and youth. 

