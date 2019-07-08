QUESTION: Is it more or less likely that the Cards re-sign and bring back Ozuna next season and beyond?
GOOLD: The current stance on this has not changed. Ozuna has said he would like to stick around and that he would like to have that conversation with the Cardinals about what that would look like. The Cardinals have said they're open to it.
They're also OK with making him a qualifying offer and seeing him test free agency. They want to hear from him what it will take to stick around, and what he's willing to do to open that conversation. They'll talk at some point before he becomes a free agent. But his health here in the coming month, coming weeks, will be the biggest factor in timing.