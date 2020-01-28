WILL PETRO STAY OR GO?

QUESTION: No Alex Pietrangelo extension during the All-Star break. Is anyone else starting to assume he's gone?
BENFRED: I hope your instincts are off. Justin Faulk does not scream out, at least to me, as a Petro replacement.
He's the first Blues captain to lift the Cup, he's playing his best hockey of his career this season despite the uncertainty about his future swirling around, and it would be a shame to see him go somewhere else and realize later that he was a bigger cornerstone than some realized.
I know you can't keep everybody, and I will admit I felt similar feelings about the David Backes discussion, and we all know now the Blues were wise for moving on then and there. So, I'll admit I'm factoring some emotions in here.
But until I have reason to believe it's over, I'm holding out hope Pietrangelo and Blues GM Doug Armstrong find a way to keep him here.
If it's just about money, he's probably gone. I'm not sure it is.