WILL PLAYERS' READINESS BE IMPACTED?

QUESTION: How much will the coronavirus situation impact the physical readiness of the players, since most gyms are closed in a lot of states?
COMMISH: Players are going to have to be very creative. And, I fear, the longer this lasts, the more their enthusiasm will wane for working out. They then would try to ramp it up when there is some sort of starting date announced. I also fear that there will be many early-season injuries because of a shortened training period and anxiety to start playing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!