WILL PLAYERS' READINESS BE IMPACTED?
Cardinals Spring Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader flexes his arm while talking on the phone at the team's spring training baseball facility, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball has delayed the start of its season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak as well as suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

 Julio Cortez

QUESTION: How much will the coronavirus situation impact the physical readiness of the players, since most gyms are closed in a lot of states?

COMMISH: Players are going to have to be very creative. And, I fear, the longer this lasts, the more their enthusiasm will wane for working out. They then would try to ramp it up when there is some sort of starting date announced. I also fear that there will be many early-season injuries because of a shortened training period and anxiety to start playing.

