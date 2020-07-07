WILL REDBIRDS REGRET NOT SIGNING ROBERT?

QUESTION: Do you think the Cardinals regret not signing White Sox outfielder Luis Robert when they had the chance? He could go up there with Max Scherzer on the should-have-signed-him list.
BENFRED: If they don't now, they might after this season. He's my front-runner for American League rookie of the year.
Robert's situation and the Cardinals' need suggested he was one to stretch for, one to not be outdone in the pursuit of, but that wasn't the case. He seems headed for the Scherzer list. The Cardinals, to their credit, have admitted they blew it on the chance to sign Scherzer. We'll see if they do the same when it comes to stopping short on chase for Robert.
What could make this one extra painful was that there were so many big-spending teams that were not even allowed to get in on Robert when he signed because those teams had already hit their international spending limits. The Cardinals had a real shot, but the White Sox went bigger. So far, that decision has paid off for the South Siders.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.