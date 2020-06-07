WILL ROLEN AND EDMONDS REACH THE HALL OF FAME?

QUESTION: What are the chances that Scott Rolen and Jim Edmonds, eventually get into the Baseball Hall of Fame?
GORDO: What's my default answer on those two? "If Harold Baines is in the Hall of Fame . . . "
These members of the MV3 were high-end fielders. Rolen and Edmonds had big seasons and delivered big moments on big stages. Before Baines got in through the Hall's back door, I doubted the chances of Edmonds and Rolen. But during their best years they were very, very good.
