WILL ROLEN AND EDMONDS REACH THE HALL OF FAME?

SP CL CARDS ROLEN CURTAIN

Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen emerges from the dugout for a curtain call after hitting a three-run homer in the 2003 season opener at Busch Stadium. (Chris Lee photo / Post-Dispatch)

QUESTION: What are the chances that Scott Rolen and Jim Edmonds, eventually get into the Baseball Hall of Fame?

GORDO: What's my default answer on those two? "If Harold Baines is in the Hall of Fame . . . "

These members of the MV3 were high-end fielders. Rolen and Edmonds had big seasons and delivered big moments on big stages. Before Baines got in through the Hall's back door, I doubted the chances of Edmonds and Rolen. But during their best years they were very, very good.

