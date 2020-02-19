WILL SCHENN BE THE NEXT STEEN?

QUESTION: With Steen entering the twilight of his career and Schenn signed for a long time, do you see Schenn becoming the new Steen? Does he have the same pull in the room that Steen does?
TOM T.: Schenn and Steen are very different people in terms of personality, but both play an aggressive two-way game, and Schenn was telling me last week that he thinks he's his best when he's the most aggressive. So he'll be like Steen on the ice.
It's hard for an outsider to say what guys are like in the room when we're not in it, but it's clear what Steen is like, a real firebrand. Schenn may not be quite as intense, but he's also not Jay Bouwmeester-quiet. I think that Schenn realizes that since he's got a long-term contract and is someone the team is going to be built around for years to come, he needs to assert himself. He could easily have the pull in the room that Steen has while being a different type of leader, and he may already have it. There are a lot of ways to lead.