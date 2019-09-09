QUESTION: Especially with the Cardinals now building up a little bigger cushion in the race for the Central Division Crown, do you for see Schildt perhaps giving the more regular field players an extra day off here and there?
GOOLD: Oh, goodness no. Cushion?! I'm not sure we see the same thing here. The Cubs still have seven head-to-head games against the Cardinals and control their own destiny, and will as long as the Cardinals don't have an eight game lead on them before the final 10 games of the season. Also, the Cardinals are in the thick of a stretch of schedule where they can get fat on lousy team. They take two of three from Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh. Fine. How many should they win against the terrible Rockies? Is three for three needed? Is two for three OK? The Cardinals had the benefit of facing the Pirates while the Brewers and Cubs beat up on each other. Well, guess what's coming this weekend at Busch: The Brewers. The Cardinals and Brewers have a three-game series and one of them has to win, so each day is a chance for the Cubs to gain ground or extend ground on some team, guaranteed. Guess who they'll be playing? That's right, the Pirates.
While the Cardinals play Milwaukee, Washington, and then later Arizona, the Cubs are playing in order
-- Pittsburgh
-- Cincinnati
-- And Pittsburgh.
They have the same chance the Cardinals did to feast and gain ground while the Cardinals have to fend of winning teams that are also trying to contend. The race is far from over.