 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WILL TATIS GET PLUNKED FOR GRANDSTANDING?
0 comments

WILL TATIS GET PLUNKED FOR GRANDSTANDING?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
San Diego home run barrage beats St. Louis Cardinals 11-9

St. Louis Cardinals watch as San Diego Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning during Game 2 of a wild-card series between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Petco Park in San Diego. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Do you think a pitcher like the 1987 version of Bob Forsch puts a fastball in the ribs of Fernando Tatis Jr. at some point, or is that from a bygone era? Seemed to work for Dickie Thon vs. George Brett.

COMMISH: I wouldn't be surprised when and if the Cardinals play the Padres next season if Jack Flaherty takes Tatis to task for his showmanship. The third game of a best-of-three series wasn't the time for it. But would have Forsch done it at the first opportunity? Of course.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports