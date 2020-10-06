WILL TATIS GET PLUNKED FOR GRANDSTANDING?

QUESTION: Do you think a pitcher like the 1987 version of Bob Forsch puts a fastball in the ribs of Fernando Tatis Jr. at some point, or is that from a bygone era? Seemed to work for Dickie Thon vs. George Brett.
COMMISH: I wouldn't be surprised when and if the Cardinals play the Padres next season if Jack Flaherty takes Tatis to task for his showmanship. The third game of a best-of-three series wasn't the time for it. But would have Forsch done it at the first opportunity? Of course.
