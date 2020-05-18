WILL TEAMS DUMP SALARIES?

QUESTION: Do you see teams dumping players if the season opens up, to help their payroll situation? Do the Cardinals have anyone they could move?
GOOLD: Indeed. I imagine there will be a few teams that attempt to dump salaries -- but not in the way you describe. In the way that a team thinks it cannot contend, so why hold on to a player who will be a free agent in the fall, or one who will be arbitration-eligible in the fall and due a raise because 2019 is a platform year. Those players are likely to be moved. Not the ones who have the high salaries and production that doesn't match.
The Cardinals don't really have a player in that situation, not with arbitration. The closest would be Kolten Wong -- but he will be a free agent and the market will determine his salary, a market that will also shift and sink as a result of this. Arbitration may not. That will have some teams running away from the third-year eligible arbitration players.
