WILL TEAMS DUMP SALARIES?
0 comments

WILL TEAMS DUMP SALARIES?

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Marlins Cardinals Spring Baseball

Right fielder Dexter Fowler strokes one of his three hits (in 31 at-bats) during 2020's first spring training. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

QUESTION: Do you see teams dumping players if the season opens up, to help their payroll situation? Do the Cardinals have anyone they could move?

GOOLD: Indeed. I imagine there will be a few teams that attempt to dump salaries -- but not in the way you describe. In the way that a team thinks it cannot contend, so why hold on to a player who will be a free agent in the fall, or one who will be arbitration-eligible in the fall and due a raise because 2019 is a platform year. Those players are likely to be moved. Not the ones who have the high salaries and production that doesn't match.

The Cardinals don't really have a player in that situation, not with arbitration. The closest would be Kolten Wong -- but he will be a free agent and the market will determine his salary, a market that will also shift and sink as a result of this. Arbitration may not. That will have some teams running away from the third-year eligible arbitration players.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports