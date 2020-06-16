WILL THE BLUES REPEAT?
WILL THE BLUES REPEAT?

Blues coach Craig Berube kisses the Stanley Cup as his team cheers after Game 7 in Boston. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: What's your prediction for how the Blues will do when hockey restarts? Will they repeat as Cup champions?

BENFRED: My (hypothetical) money is on the Blues to repeat. Craig Berube will have his guys as ready to go as they can be after this awkward layoff.

No team in the league got a boost like a now-healthy Vladimir Tarasenko. It's crazy hard to repeat, and this tournament is going to be even harder due to the fact everybody as been off the ice for so long, but how do you not bet (hypothetically) on the Blues?

Sports