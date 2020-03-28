WILL THE BOYS OF SUMMER RETURN?

QUESTION: Do you think we can start playing baseball again by July 1?
GORDO: Without fans, that date could be feasible. I believe we will have to ease back to work in a lot of industries in this country. It could be a year or two before we are back to where we were. In the case of sports, coming back as a TV sport at first could make sense. It could be a while before getting 40,000 people together in one place is a good idea.
Follow-up: Barring a miraculous cure or sudden vaccine, it is unimaginable to think owners will reopen their parks or arenas for spectators this summer. Will the players unions of these leagues support playing in front of no crowds and health risk to their players?
GORDO: The players are committed to restarting the industry. I can see a sports world where the athletes are tested and cleared to resume competition. Of course, the testing would have to remain ongoing to keep the competition save. These guys are under constant supervision from trainers and doctors, so I could see the competition resuming.
Follow-up: A shortened season requires more pitchers, which plays to the Cards strength, assuming MLB allows for more to be added to roster. Bring on the doubleheaders!
GORDO: We could see doubleheaders with the seven-inning format used in the minors. That is on the table. And, again, I do believe both sides are eager to resume play in some form. So both sides are willing to compromise to make it happen.
Follow-up: What do you think of the idea of the MLB playoffs being held at neutral sites? It’s all about greed.
GORDO: No, greed would be making people pay giant money to watch games in 30-degree weather at Busch Stadium. Neutral-site games would be a common-sense solution to a winter World Series.
