QUESTION: Could the Cincinnati series win and a series win in Pittsburg lull the FO into a false sense of buyer urgency or are they more likely to wait until the 31st before deciding whether to buy or sell?
COMMISH: The 31st is only the last day you can do anything. Anything ahead of that is all right, too. But they might feel they need a few more days of clarity, say by this weekend to see if Carpenter is all right and how close Ozuna and Molina are. They aren't hidebound to that, however, since they are seeking starting pitching anyway.
There is urgency, to be sure. But unless the Cardinals fall on their heads in the next week or so, they are more buyers than sellers.
FOLLOW-UP: Will the front office try to feed the fans "we didn't make any major moves because we have Ozuna and Yadi coming back and thats like adding two all stars"?
COMMISH: The front office already has said that. Their need is starting pitching, one more anyway. There isn't anybody better than Ozuna, Molina and Carpenter they could get in a trade so that's why they would say there aren't really any major moves they could make offensively because there isn't anybody available better than what they have. And I'm including a disappointing Goldschmidt and a slightly less disappointing DeJong in this group, too. That five should be a formidable five. It hasn't been.
QUESTION: I am not sure inconsistency in this offense will get any better in the second half. MO has a big decision to make at the trading deadline next week. He must not include top end prospects in any transaction. I believe adding couple of pieces going to help somewhat but not sure will be enough. The problem is lack of offense from players you expect the most. Do you know what is going on with lack of production from Goldy for example. He is certainly having excellent season defensively. Unless all the regular start producing regularly I do not see them getting into playoffs.
COMMISH: You are correct. If most of the regulars, save Ozuna, perform the way they did the first four months, there will be no playoffs. But what it they all improve, even just a little? And they pick up one more starting pitcher?. I think the FO would like that club. I don't want to see them trade away any top prospects but if you want a middle- or top-of-the-rotation guy, somebody will have to go.