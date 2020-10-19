 Skip to main content
WILL THE CARDINALS USE COVID AS AN EXCUSE....?
Cards announce contract extensions

St. Louis Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr., at left, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, at center, and Vice President and General Manager Michael Girsch, fielded questions about the past season and plans for the upcoming year during a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Busch Stadium. DeWitt announced contract extensions for Mozeliak, Girsch and Manager Mike Shildt. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

QUESTION: Should we expect another dull offseason in terms of upgrading the offense? My fear is the front office uses the excuse that it's hard to measure 2020 due to the shortened season and extended hiatus because of COVID to say they really don't know what they have in (Harrison) Bader, (Tyler) O'Neill, etc.

GOOLD: Your fear is warranted. The small sample-size argument is definitely on the table. There is an issue with that, however. It's not 2020. The numbers from 2019 also count. And those paint a picture of an outfield that has been well below average -- one of the least productive outfields in the majors for more than the previous 200 games. And also a lineup that is absurdly poor at generating damage with runners in scoring position. From 2019-2020, here is what the Cardinals outfield has done (MLB rank):

Batting average: .236 (28th) … MLB average .255

OBP: .325 (17th) … MLB average: .328

Slugging: .412 (24th) … MLB average: .444

OPS: .737 (23rd) … MLB average: .772

The Cardinals are one of two NL teams with less than 100 homers and more than 650 strikeouts from the outfield. And that's not over a small sample size.

That said, it could still be a dull offseason. The market could be frozen by lack of revenue. There could be few high-watt, familiar players on the move. The Cardinals could make a play for an outfielder who is viewed now as a platoon guy. And that won't be enough for the chatters. That won't tickle Twitter. Heck, the Cardinals should go shopping in the non-tender bins and see if there is a hitter there they could get -- or hitters. But that's not going to make headlines. That is going to seem like a dull offseason. Doesn't mean they shouldn't do it -- because there will be bats there, somewhere, that would improve the lineup. They need to improve the lineup, whether they get likes and retweets or not.

