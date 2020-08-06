WILL THE OFFICIALS EASE UP SOON?

QUESTION: Do you think the refs will swallow their whistles a little more when the actual playoffs begin? The amount of ticky-tac penalties has been ridiculous.
JT: Yeah, I think they will. The way they're officiating these games now reminds me of the preseason or start of the regular season. Which maybe isn't all that surprising given the fact they've been off for basically an entire offseason.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.