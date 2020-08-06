You have permission to edit this article.
WILL THE OFFICIALS EASE UP SOON?
WILL THE OFFICIALS EASE UP SOON?

Coach's no-nonsense approach fostered by Jesuit high school

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan makes his point with referee Kelly Sutherland during the second period in Game 6 of the first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center, on April 22, 2018 photo, in Philadelphia. Where would the coach who turned around the Penguins’ 2015-16 season spend his day with the Stanley Cup? In the heart of Bruins country, at his old high school, Boston College High School. (Peter Diana/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

QUESTION: Do you think the refs will swallow their whistles a little more when the actual playoffs begin? The amount of ticky-tac penalties has been ridiculous.

JT: Yeah, I think they will. The way they're officiating these games now reminds me of the preseason or start of the regular season. Which maybe isn't all that surprising given the fact they've been off for basically an entire offseason.

