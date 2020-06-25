WILL THE PASS RUSH IMPROVE?
University South Carolina vs University of Missouri

Mizzou defensive lineman Tre Williams pressures South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski in last season's game at Faurot Field. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: You expect a better pass rush this year from the defensive line,  especially the defensive ends? We've gotten a few recruits that might be able to help, but it looked like the cupboard was pretty bare as far as returning defensive ends. 

MATTER: I'll believe they'll have a better edge rush when I see it.

There were glimpses last year but not a steady rush off the corners. I'm not sure any of the new additions will crack the rotation. Tre Williams, Chris Turner and Jatorian Hansford are the top three guys.

Can redshirt freshman Z'Core Brooks or freshman Johnny Walker crack the rotation? Not sure.

