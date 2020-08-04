You have permission to edit this article.
WILL THE ROCK'S DEAL MEAN BATTLEHAWKS ARE BACK?
BattleHawks' first game in St. Louis

BattleHawks safety Kenny Robinson, center, is surrounded by teammates after making an interception against the New York Guardians in and XFL game on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 in The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. (David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)

QUESTION: Is Dwayne Johnson's purchase of the XFL with partners a good sign for the BattleHawks?

BENFRED:  Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?

Hopefully, a revival.

The BattleHawks should rise again, returning Phoenix-like from the ashes of ruin to their proper state of glory.

Kaw is The Law.

In all seriousness, if Johnson is serious about restoring the league in some way, shape or form -- and it's too early to know if he is -- then he would be crazy not to make St. Louis a flagship city of XFL 3.0.

