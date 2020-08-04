WILL THE ROCK'S DEAL MEAN BATTLEHAWKS ARE BACK?

QUESTION: Is Dwayne Johnson's purchase of the XFL with partners a good sign for the BattleHawks?
BENFRED: Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?
Hopefully, a revival.
The BattleHawks should rise again, returning Phoenix-like from the ashes of ruin to their proper state of glory.
Kaw is The Law.
In all seriousness, if Johnson is serious about restoring the league in some way, shape or form -- and it's too early to know if he is -- then he would be crazy not to make St. Louis a flagship city of XFL 3.0.
