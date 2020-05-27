WILL THE ROUND-ROBIN GAMES HELP THE TOP TEAMS?

QUESTION: What's your opinion of the round-robin competition for the top four teams? Was that step really needed?
JT: I think it would have been a great disadvantage for the top 4 seeds in each conference to sit back with a bye while the eight other postseason qualifiers in each conference knock the rust off in a win-or-go home best-of-five qualifying series. We're talking a layoff of more than four months since play was suspended March 12.
So this was a way for the top 4 seeds in each conference to knock off some rust in a competitive situation. But I'm not sure how much this round-robin will help. Sure, it will be nice to get the juices flowing and play some games. But without a home-ice advantage — remember, you're playing in a hub city with no fans — how intense will these games be? It's not a do-or-die scenario.
And again, without fans in the stands and a chance to play in your home arena (unless you happen to be the hub city), does it really matter if you're the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 or No. 4 seed? Maybe there's a matchup you'd prefer, but given the long layoff and the ability of some once-injured players to return, you won't necessarily be playing the same team in late July or August, that you might have faced in March. I think that will make these playoffs even more unpredictable than usual.
