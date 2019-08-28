QUESTION: Will everyone be back from the short summer in good health, recovered from surgeries and other maladies from the long Cup-winning season? Any lingering hip or shoulder concerns?
TOM T.: The last word from Doug Armstrong on this was that everyone should be back and be ready to go by camp. But even with that, I would expect the regulars to see less action during the preseason than they normally might. That was a long season. I wouldn't think we'd see Pietrangelo playing 27 minutes in a game in October.
The tricky part to that, of course, is that the Central Division is so tightly packed, you can't go giving away many points. It will be a fine line to walk.