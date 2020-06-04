WILL THERE BE A FOOTBALL SEASON?

QUESTION: Time to put on the prediction cap: If you had to place a percentage chance on if the football season starts on Sept. 5, what would it be? Also, what are the chances there are fans in the stands that same game?
MATTER: I believe the SEC would start the season tomorrow if it could. So right now, in the first week of June, I expect there to be a football season. I'm not putting it at 100 percent, but all the wheels are in motion to have a season.
As things stand right now, I expect there to be fans allowed at games. Not to full capacity. Maybe not even at 50 percent. Mizzou is preparing for multiple scenarios. They're looking closely at the possibility of 50-percent capacity. The real motivation for having a season is the need to sell tickets. It's not the same as MLB or NBA or NHL where those leagues know they can survive financially without fans. Colleges need to sell tickets.
