WILL THERE BE FANS IN THE STANDS?
0 comments

WILL THERE BE FANS IN THE STANDS?

  • 0
Subscribe: $20 for the rest of 2020
Braves take NLDS lead with 3-1 victory over Cardinals

Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright leaves the field to a standing ovation after working seven and two-thirds innings against the Atlanta Braves during Game 3 of the National League Division Series in October 2019. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen)

QUESTION: Do you think it could be possible to get fans in the stands before the baseball season ends, if even in a limited amount?

BENFRED: No one is ruling it out. It could get complicated, though, considering the huge back-and-forth owners and players just had about how to move forward without fans in the stands. So, if that's going to change, will there be more friction?

What I do know is that places like Ballpark Village or the Wrigley rooftops are going to make some money if they can find a way to let people see the field from their venue, and if those places are somehow owned by the teams, I imagine the players are going to express some frustration about that, considering they heard a lot about how much money owners are going to lose without fans in the stands.

Until we are back to normal crowd-wise, there could be a small but very lucrative window to let a few fans pay large amounts of money to see live sports. People with big dollars will pay big to say they were one of the few people who saw it in real time.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports