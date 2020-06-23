WILL THERE BE FANS IN THE STANDS?

QUESTION: Do you think it could be possible to get fans in the stands before the baseball season ends, if even in a limited amount?
BENFRED: No one is ruling it out. It could get complicated, though, considering the huge back-and-forth owners and players just had about how to move forward without fans in the stands. So, if that's going to change, will there be more friction?
What I do know is that places like Ballpark Village or the Wrigley rooftops are going to make some money if they can find a way to let people see the field from their venue, and if those places are somehow owned by the teams, I imagine the players are going to express some frustration about that, considering they heard a lot about how much money owners are going to lose without fans in the stands.
Until we are back to normal crowd-wise, there could be a small but very lucrative window to let a few fans pay large amounts of money to see live sports. People with big dollars will pay big to say they were one of the few people who saw it in real time.
