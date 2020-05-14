WILL THERE BE FOOTBALL IN 2020?

QUESTION: What does your instinct and your reporting tell us about the 2020 college football season? What form will it take if played, when will it start, how many games, etc.?
MATTER: It's still too early to have a firm grasp of what will happen and when. Hope is not a strategy here, but leaders at universities and at the conference level obviously want football to happen. They need football to happen. But the commissioners are going to base decisions off what they're hearing from their leaders within their states.
I could see a scenario unfolding where certain conferences start ahead of other conferences. I could see scenarios where some teams within a conference don't start as early as other teams in their conference. The consensus seems to be that at some point by the end of June there needs to be some decisions made and deadlines set for when the season could start and when training camps can begin.
There's still some different opinions on whether athletes should be back on campus if the campuses are closed to non-athletes. By some point I would think conferences will come to a consensus within their membership on what will be OK in terms of allowing athletes back in their facilities. Testing resources will be pivotal.
On Thursday, Mizzou AD Jim Sterk pushed back on the notion – expressed by NCAA president Mark Emmert last week – that schools can only have college football if students are back on campus for in-person classes. Instead, Sterk reasoned, that “operational campuses” should be the crux of the argument.
Mizzou plans to be operational soon and will start to open offices to staff on May 20.
