WILL TICKET PRICES GO UP?
0 comments

WILL TICKET PRICES GO UP?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds

"He signed my jersey," shouts Brandon Wilkinson of Cedar Hills, who takes a selfie to record the moment after St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) autographed his jersey before the start of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: With a reduced schedule of games (if any) played this year and a possible strike in 2021, how likely is it that the Cardinals and other MLB team owners will jack up season and individual ticket prices for 2021 to make up for loss revenue in 2020 ?

GOOLD: That seems like a bad business practice that fans should align against by refusing to pay. It sure seems like alternative ways to increase revenue will be necessary. The game-going experience isn't one of them, given the fact that MLB will have to bring fans back to the ballpark after a pandemic has altered how we view gathering in crowds, taken the game away and shown people other options for entertainment, and left some fans disenchanted by how the game has handled things.

At no point in there does that say "Raise prices on the product!" It screams the opposite.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports