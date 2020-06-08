WILL TICKET PRICES GO UP?

QUESTION: With a reduced schedule of games (if any) played this year and a possible strike in 2021, how likely is it that the Cardinals and other MLB team owners will jack up season and individual ticket prices for 2021 to make up for loss revenue in 2020 ?
GOOLD: That seems like a bad business practice that fans should align against by refusing to pay. It sure seems like alternative ways to increase revenue will be necessary. The game-going experience isn't one of them, given the fact that MLB will have to bring fans back to the ballpark after a pandemic has altered how we view gathering in crowds, taken the game away and shown people other options for entertainment, and left some fans disenchanted by how the game has handled things.
At no point in there does that say "Raise prices on the product!" It screams the opposite.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.