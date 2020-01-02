WILL TILMON'S INJURY LINGER?

QUESTION: Jeremiah Tilmon is said to be "day to day" with his foot injury. Didn't Cuonzo basically say the same thing last year with Mark Smith and it turned out he was done for the season? So should MU fans mentally prepare themselves for the same thing with Tilmon?
MATTER: First of all, Martin never shares details about injuries. He’s always intentionally vague. I wouldn’t read into his comments too much or bother comparing one injury to another.
I'm not sure I'd put Tilmon in the same category as Mark Smith, at least not yet. Smith's injury was nothing new. He first suffered it in high school and then it got worse when he landed on it the wrong way at Arkansas last year. MU tried rest and rehab for a few weeks before he came back for a couple games then shut it down for good when he opted for surgery. Tilmon was able to play on his foot in the Braggin' Rights Game but clearly wasn't 100 percent.
Martin said the caliber of Monday's opponent had nothing to do with the decision to rest Tilmon ... but he also said he expected him to play against Kentucky. At this point, it's in Martin's best interest to be vague with Tilmon's status instead of giving Calipari a heads-up on the situation.