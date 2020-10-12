WILL WAINO AND/OR YADI WALK?

QUESTION: We have to resign Yadi and Waino, don't we? How much will it cost,and will they walk away if not enough money?
COMMISH: Hard to tell what it would cost but the low figure could be a total of anywhere from $10 to $15 million for one year. And, yes, they could walk. And, yes, the Cardinals need both for a lot of reasons. But this is going to take a while. Free agency doesn't start basically until November when the World Series is over.
