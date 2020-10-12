 Skip to main content
WILL WAINO AND/OR YADI WALK?
WILL WAINO AND/OR YADI WALK?

Indians Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, celebrates with Adam Wainwright after Wainwright pitched nine complete innings against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

QUESTION: We have to resign Yadi and Waino, don't we? How much will it cost,and will they walk away if not enough money?

COMMISH: Hard to tell what it would cost but the low figure could be a total of anywhere from $10 to $15 million for one year. And, yes, they could walk. And, yes, the Cardinals need both for a lot of reasons. But this is going to take a while. Free agency doesn't start basically until November when the World Series is over.

