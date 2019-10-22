QUESTION: Do you think Wainwright returns for another season, or does he hang them up on a high note?
GOOLD: Honestly, I don't have a feel for this today. I've talked to Wainwright a lot this season about his plans and how he sees it and whether how well he pitched could change that, and he's purposefully shut out those ideas. Coming into this season, he sure seemed resolved to go 2019 and then retire, pitch on his terms and then leave on them, too.
The Cardinals want to have a talk with him about coming back. Mozeliak this past weekend on KMOX articulated that thought by saying he was eager to get the phone call from Wainwright so they could talk. But, again, I don't know what Wainwright would have to hear to come back, or what he has left to prove, or if he just wants to be a part of where he thinks this team is going. All of those things seem just as possible as him calling it a career and getting a start on a post-baseball career that is going to help many, many, many people.
Follow-up: Incredibly impressed with Waino's postseason -- don't see why the Cards do not bring him back, assuming he wants to.
GOOLD: If it were only up to the team and he'd come back on the same deal, the Cardinals would deliver that contract in person and have him back.