WILL WE SEE SIMMONS AT BUSCH?

Q: Any knowledge on if Simba will be in house and honored on his bobble night?
COMMISH: I would be astonished if Ted wasn't there on his own Bobblehead Night. He actually is there many nights because he scouts the Cardinals, among other teams, for the Braves.
FOLLOW-UP: As my favorite Cardinal from the time he came up to today, I never tire of Simmons info. Did Bench have any reaction to Teds HOF inclusion?
COMMISH: Bench did a video for our writers' dinner, with the assistance of the Hall of Fame, and he was delighted with the selection.
FOLLOW-UP: As a 60 year old lifetime Cardinal fan, I am so happy that Ted Simmons was properly recognized as a Hall of Famer. I know you followed his career quite closely. Do you/have you ever get a chance to attend Hall of Fame ceremonies? Would this be one you would try to get to?
COMMISH: I already have made plans to attend the ceremonies. I have been to about a half dozen over the years and I wouldn't miss this one.