WILL WE SEE SIMMONS AT BUSCH?
Awestruck Ted Simmons marvels at the Baseball Hall of Fame

In this image provided by National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Ted Simmons tours the Hall of Fame, Thursday Feb. 27, 2020, in Cooperstown, N.Y. Simmons, a catcher who played for the Cardinals, Brewers and Braves for 21 seasons, was elected to the Hall of Fame by the Modern Baseball Era Committee as part of the Class of 2020. He will be inducted in July. (Milo Stewart, Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum via AP)

 Milo Stewart

Q: Any knowledge on if Simba will be in house and honored on his bobble night?

COMMISH: I would be astonished if Ted wasn't there on his own Bobblehead Night. He actually is there many nights because he scouts the Cardinals, among other teams, for the Braves.

FOLLOW-UP: As my favorite Cardinal from the time he came up to today, I never tire of Simmons info. Did Bench have any reaction to Teds HOF inclusion?

COMMISH: Bench did a video for our writers' dinner, with the assistance of the Hall of Fame, and he was delighted with the selection.

FOLLOW-UP: As a 60 year old lifetime Cardinal fan, I am so happy that Ted Simmons was properly recognized as a Hall of Famer. I know you followed his career quite closely. Do you/have you ever get a chance to attend Hall of Fame ceremonies? Would this be one you would try to get to?

COMMISH: I already have made plans to attend the ceremonies. I have been to about a half dozen over the years and I wouldn't miss this one.

