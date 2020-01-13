WILL WIETERS RETURN?
WILL WIETERS RETURN?

Astros Jose Altuve is tagged out at home by Cards catcher Matt Wieters in the eighth inning on Sunday, July 28, 2019, during the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium. Astros Michael Brantley started the play by hitting to deep center field. Cards Harrison Bader threw the ball in to Kolten Wong who fired the ball to catcher Wieters. Astros George Springer (#4) watches the play after he had already scored. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Will the Cardinals give Matt Wieters a contract soon? The A's are interested in him -- I do not really want to lose the former All-Star. Are there any other backup catchers out there?

GOOLD: It's not a matter of the Cardinals giving Wieters a contract. It's a matter of him accepting the one they have for him. It's all about the playing time. He knows the situation here. He knows the offer. It's whether he can find a better one with more playing time than being Yadier Molina's backup. The Cardinals want him back. The decision is Wieters' at this point.

If he leaves, Knizner would be the backup, yes. Though there would be competition, and there would also be some times when Knizner would go to Class AAA to play a lot, if possible.

