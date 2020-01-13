WILL WIETERS RETURN?

QUESTION: Will the Cardinals give Matt Wieters a contract soon? The A's are interested in him -- I do not really want to lose the former All-Star. Are there any other backup catchers out there?
GOOLD: It's not a matter of the Cardinals giving Wieters a contract. It's a matter of him accepting the one they have for him. It's all about the playing time. He knows the situation here. He knows the offer. It's whether he can find a better one with more playing time than being Yadier Molina's backup. The Cardinals want him back. The decision is Wieters' at this point.
If he leaves, Knizner would be the backup, yes. Though there would be competition, and there would also be some times when Knizner would go to Class AAA to play a lot, if possible.