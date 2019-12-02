QUESTION: What is the big deal about trading Bader or Wong? They are the easiest players to replace! Bader could easily be replaced with Arozarena , Thomas, Fowler and O'Neil. Wong could easily be replaced with Edman, Sosa, Schrock, Carp,Munoz, Montero. I'm not suggesting that they give them away but if they could be a package or part of a package to get a cleanup batter or starting pitcher then let trade them! They're mlb baseball players not the family pet.
GOOLD: #KeepWong. That is all.
FOLLOW-UP: Good poll question. Keep or trade Kolten Wong? My vote is to KEEP Wong.
GOOLD: There should be no other answer. Would be a boring poll.
2ND FOLLOW-UP: Correct me if I’m wrong...Wong’s contract expires in the next year or two, correct? Any chance of another extension heading his way in the near future? I will never understand the desire to trade our best all around player from last season. That seems...well...dumb...
GOOLD: Kolten Wong's contract expires at the end of the 2020 season and has an option for 2021 that is a team option. Yes, it would be natural for the Cardinals to discuss an extension with him at the end of the 2020 season as they look at exercising that option and offer him extended security at that moment. The timing would be right, especially if he repeats this season.