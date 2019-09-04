To a question about the short-term outlook for Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, Goold replied:
Yadier Molina is coming back for 2020, and the question is whether he wants to do 2021. He's open to it, at last check. He has people urging him to take a victory lap or farewell tour, whatever you want to call it. That seems possible, depending on the role he'd accept in that final season, and how much playing time there will be for Andrew Knizner at that point.
Wainwright is less certain. He's pitching well. But he has not hid the fact that he has other things he wants to do -- and life after baseball for him is important. He's been eager to get on with some the charity initiatives he has in mind, he's got a new son, and he's got daughters that he wants to watch play softball and grow. His oldest is on the verge of high school. It's far less certain that he comes back for 2020, and if he gets the team to October and does well there, might make sense for him to end his career where it began. Maybe with a curveball, too.