QUESTION: A recent Cardinals broadcast mentioned the possibility of Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright retiring together. That means Wainwright would be back next season. Could that happen?
BENFRED: The front office is pretty happy with the way its one-year agreement with Wainwright worked out this season. Remember, he got a base salary of $2 million. He got $2.5 million extra when he reached his 15th start. He gets $5.5 million more if he reaches 30. He's at 25 now.
The contract also has language for incentives as a reliever, but he has not needed to explore that, because he has not lost his spot in the rotation. Wainwright is 9-9 with 10 quality starts in 25 starts. He hasn't pitched like an ace, but he's not being paid to pitch like an ace anymore.
If the wheels fall off down the stretch, and he does not bounce back from this recent slide, then perhaps the conversation changes. If Wainwright gets back on track, then I don't think it would be a surprise at all to see the Cardinals bring him back on a similar deal.
If a performing Wainwright and Molina want to go out together, there is a track record that suggests the Cardinals would be interested in making it happen.