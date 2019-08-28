QUESTION: Is there any way Mike Yeo ever gets another head-coaching job?
TOM T.: When Dallas Eakins was fired in Edmonton in 2014, I thought there was no way he would coach in the NHL again. This summer, he was hired as coach of Anaheim. Nothing is impossible in the NHL.
Three or four years as an assistant in Philadelphia, some good results for the team there (or with some other team) and all of a sudden, Mike Yeo's name pops up on lists. I don't think it will happen soon, but it could easily happen. The best way to get an NHL head coaching job is to have already been an NHL head coach.