WINNING BACK THE FANS

QUESTION: As a lifelong Cardinals and baseball fan, I have found myself losing interest in the game. What do you hear from fans? How long will it take for baseball to win back the fan base?
GOOLD: I've heard opinions all over the spectrum. The most vocal, of course, are the fans who are angry — at owners, at players, at media. Not always in that order. But that's not unusual. Anger is a great motivator for taking to Twitter or writing an email. Someone who is content is content, and has less motivation to write or do something to change it. They're cool. It's the Letter to the Editor example.
But from friends and other baseball fans when we talk about it, they're more apt to suggest they'll find a way back to the game, if not immediately then inevitably. Comedian Greg Warren joined the podcast this past week to discuss this and said he would be back and that he didn't know how poorly baseball would have to treat him to keep him away. I have heard some of that, too.
There isn't consensus. I don't think there ever will be for fans. No reason to be. Baseball will take a bruising because of this, because the ones frustrated will be the ones that are most vocal, but the ones who come back to game or are quiet about it are going to be there, and that will bring it back.
Follow-up: Count me in on the apathetic group as to whether there is a baseball season, I'm past the point of caring whether there is a season this summer.
GOOLD: Here's another example of another opinion. This is actually the one that is most detrimental to the game. Apathy is the undoing of any entertainment industry.
