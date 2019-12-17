WINNING WITHOUT TARASENKO

QUESTION: The Blues continue to win without No. 91. Was Vladimir Tarasenko’s impact overrated, or is the bottom going to drop out at some point still?
BENFRED: It's hard for me to shrug off the absence of one of the best goal scorers out there. Instead, I wonder how dominant this team could be if Tarasenko was healthy. Perhaps Berube's biggest strength as a coach is the adoption of his belief that the system is bigger than every player, even the best players. One injury -- or even a bunch of them -- can't derail the train if every guy does his job and does it well. This team believes it, plays like it, and the results support it.
Still, it's a lot harder when you take away a skill set as rare as Tarasenko's when he's at his best. There's a reason the Blues are eyeing scoring options as the trade deadline nears.
I don't think the bottom is going to drop out without Tarasenko. I think the ceiling is lower, though. Best-case scenario might be the Blues continue to find depth they might not have known they had, then Tarasenko joins the party if able to keep up and contribute once postseason play starts. The longer this group does what it’s doing, the less likely the need to risk adding an injection of offense from the outside that could disrupt chemistry. GM Doug Armstrong will have a good sense of that. He did last season.