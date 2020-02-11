80 WINS FOR THE CARDINALS?

QUESTION: The 2020 PECOTA projections see an 80-82 season for the Cardinals, and a third-place finish. Ouch. What say you?
BENFRED: Down from an 86-win prediction last season. Of course, that team won 91. Does that mean the 2020 Cardinals are sure to win 85? Wouldn't be all that shocking, would it? PECOTA has the Cards, Brewers and Cubs bunched together, as expected. What's interesting is PECOTA really likes -- no, loves -- the hard-charging Reds, assigning a 47.3 percent chance to win the division. Cubs get a 32.6 percent chance.
The Cardinals? 9.7 percent. (Insert sad trombone sound here.)
PECOTA sees what we all see. Lots of hope, lots of question marks in Mike Shildt's lineup.