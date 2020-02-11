80 WINS FOR THE CARDINALS?
0 comments

80 WINS FOR THE CARDINALS?

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
Reds Cardinals Baseball

Mike Shildt delivers the lineup before his first game as Cardinals manager on July 15. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

QUESTION: The 2020 PECOTA projections see an 80-82 season for the Cardinals, and a third-place finish. Ouch. What say you?

BENFRED: Down from an 86-win prediction last season. Of course, that team won 91. Does that mean the 2020 Cardinals are sure to win 85? Wouldn't be all that shocking, would it? PECOTA has the Cards, Brewers and Cubs bunched together, as expected. What's interesting is PECOTA really likes -- no, loves -- the hard-charging Reds, assigning a 47.3 percent chance to win the division. Cubs get a 32.6 percent chance.

The Cardinals? 9.7 percent. (Insert sad trombone sound here.)

PECOTA sees what we all see. Lots of hope, lots of question marks in Mike Shildt's lineup.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports