90 WINS IN THE CARDS?

QUESTION: Based on the Cardinals roster as constructed now, what is your prediction for the Cardinals record?
COMMISH: I see a window of 89 to 92 wins, as the roster currently is constructed.
Follow-comment: How can you honestly say the Cards are a 89-90 game winning team? Bader can't hit to save his life, TO is a human strikeout machine (when he can play), Lane is an incredible small sample size and Carlson shouldn't be counted on to save the day. Edman is likely to regress, Carp and Fowler are toast. I pity Goldy trying to get a pitch to hit.
COMMISH: I can say that because the Cardinals won 91 games last season and the rotation will be improved IF Martinez can rejoin it. Bader, Carpenter and Fowler all surely will be better. How much is open to question.
Yes, sample sizes are small for O'Neill, Lane Thomas and Carlson. But don't you want to find out?