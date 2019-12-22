10. WINTER CLASSIC

On a cold and foggy Jan. 2, 2017, the Blues put on a show, with a sold-out crowd of 46,556 — obviously the largest hockey crowd in St. Louis history —at Busch Stadium for the NHL's annual Winter Classic, where the Blues beat the Blackhawks 4-1 in a temporary ice rink in the middle of the baseball field. There was some rain in the first period, but it stopped and didn't come back until 30 minutes after the game ended.
The Blues unveiled their new Winter Classic jerseys on that day, a powder-blue look that has become the team's third jersey.
“I've been to baseball games here and it's an awesome atmosphere,” said veteran defenseman Jay Bouwmeester. “To be able to experience it on the field, or on the ice, it's pretty cool.”