WISH(BONE) FOR MORE BLUES OFFENSE?
Wishbone

QUESTION: Any possible way for the Blues to enhance the offense without pulling on a wishbone and hoping current personnel score more goals next year?

JIM T.: You never say never with Armstrong, but it looks like that's what's going to happen. Remember last year, the Blues had (Vladimir) Tarasenko for only 10 regular-season games yet still had their highest goals per game average (3.14) since the 1994-95 season. It may be asking a lot to expect lightning to strike twice.

