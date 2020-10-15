WISH(BONE) FOR MORE BLUES OFFENSE?

QUESTION: Any possible way for the Blues to enhance the offense without pulling on a wishbone and hoping current personnel score more goals next year?
JIM T.: You never say never with Armstrong, but it looks like that's what's going to happen. Remember last year, the Blues had (Vladimir) Tarasenko for only 10 regular-season games yet still had their highest goals per game average (3.14) since the 1994-95 season. It may be asking a lot to expect lightning to strike twice.
