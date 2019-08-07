QUESTION: The NHL salary cap rule states that a team can be 10 percent over salary cap but must comply by opening night. What are the chances the Blues sign Maroon and Barbashev, then work it out through camp and cut some players or put them in the minors?
TOM T.: Considering the dollars involved, signing Barbashev and Maroon wouldn't put the Blues that far over the cap, easily under the allowed overage, but the question on Maroon is as much roster space as salary cap space. Would you want to be spending $1.75 million on Maroon and have him be a healthy scratch frequently? Or would you want to be spending that and not playing Jordan Kyrou?
Maroon is going to make more than any of the guys who might get sent to the minors. The Blues want to get Kyrou into regular action. That as much as anything makes signing Maroon difficult.
The good news for the Blues, and the bad news for Maroon, is that we're a month into free agency and he hasn't signed with anyone.