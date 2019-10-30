QUESTION: Now that Tarasenko is out, where do you expect the Blues to finish this year? If they are still heading to the playoffs, what round do you expect them to make it to?
TOM T.: One thing working in the Blues' favor is that Minnesota and Chicago haven't been playing well, which effectively makes the Central a five-team division. Dallas is looking better after a slow start, and I'm expecting Winnipeg to have a down season. So the competition for third may not be as deep as it's been in other seasons.
I think I had the Blues picked for second in the division at the start of the season, now third may be more likely. They'll need to hold off Dallas. But if the Blues get third, then you're looking at Colorado or Nashville in the first round. Last year, the top three teams in the Central were essentially interchangeable. That may not be the case this season. But there's a long way to go before we get there. As last season showed, seasons can take some very unexpected twists and turns.