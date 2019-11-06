QUESTION: With Tarasenko basically out for the year, do you see the Blues making a trade? I hear Chris Kreider’s name mentioned. Others you might see as a target?
TOM T.: Kreider's name comes up the most and makes a lot of sense. But the Blues making a trade for a big-name, big-salary guy is unlikely if there's any chance Tarasenko is back before the regular season ends, since they can't do it under the cap.
The question raised is, what if the Blues are fighting for a playoff spot and Tarasenko can play for the final two weeks, but the Blues can't do that because of the cap? Does having him sit out those games (he could then be activated in the postseason, when the cap is off), make sense? If the Blues know for a fact that Tarasenko won't play again in the regular season, they can make a move, but otherwise, it would be tricky.