WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ON THE RISE?
0 comments

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ON THE RISE?

  • 0
Subscribe: $20 for the rest of 2020
Aijha Blackwell, Mizzou women's basketball

Guard Aijha Blackwell leads a fast break for the Mizzou women. (Mizzou Athletics photo by Zach Bland)

COMMENT: I thought last year’s women’s basketball team did not have enough “Alpha players” and too many role players having to expand the role they were expected to play. This season looks to be different as we now have three point guards and can field a tall, athletic lineup. How do you see it?

MATTER: It's going to be a completely different team this year. Two anchors in Hayley Frank and Aijha Blackwell, then a host of newcomers. Shannon Dufficy is going to add some 3-point range on the wing. LaDazhia Williams could be more of an inside scoring threat. Shug Dickson and Mama Dembele can take the ballhandling duties off Blackwell's plate.

They might not have much depth beyond the top six or seven players, but it looks like an upgrade in talent and size.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports