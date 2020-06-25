WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ON THE RISE?

COMMENT: I thought last year’s women’s basketball team did not have enough “Alpha players” and too many role players having to expand the role they were expected to play. This season looks to be different as we now have three point guards and can field a tall, athletic lineup. How do you see it?
MATTER: It's going to be a completely different team this year. Two anchors in Hayley Frank and Aijha Blackwell, then a host of newcomers. Shannon Dufficy is going to add some 3-point range on the wing. LaDazhia Williams could be more of an inside scoring threat. Shug Dickson and Mama Dembele can take the ballhandling duties off Blackwell's plate.
They might not have much depth beyond the top six or seven players, but it looks like an upgrade in talent and size.
