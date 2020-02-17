WONG LEADING OFF (AND OTHER LINEUP ISSUES)

QUESTION: With the highest OBP on the team last year and a strong overall performance, how would you rate Kolten Wong's chances of winning the leadoff spot this year? A stronger leadoff hitter is low-key the most important thing this offense needs to improve, and I can't see a better or more mature option than Wong.
GOOLD: I would say that he has a 1/5 chance at this point. He's not the favorite to win the spot, but he is a favorite to get lots of looks at the top of the lineup. That could be at No. 2.
Shildt has said that he might look at some non-traditional twists to the lineup, and he volunteered that the slugger who usually plants down in the cleanup spot may not be there for the Cardinals, so they have to think of something else.
Follow-up: My concern with Wong batting second is that the Cardinals have consistently described the 2-hole as a place where they want a power hitter. Kolten has, in the past, had a tendency to swing from the heels to try to be that power hitter, and that has hurt him.
GOOLD: Tony La Russa wanted "damage in the No. 2 spot," and he put Larry Walker there when he had Albert Pujols, Scott Rolen, and Jim Edmonds and Reggie Sanders elsewhere. This team doesn't have that. Time to adjust. Carlson will eventually bat second for a contending team, but if he's not there yet then maybe go for OBP in the No. 2 spot and like the chances of generating something, anything.
Follow-up: Why is Carlson looked at as someone who will hit second and not third of fourth?
GOOLD: He could do those, too. He's a switch-hitter who does damage, and for some teams they like to have their best hitter batting second. It's a compliment. A high compliment. I'm calling him an accomplished hitter and a future standout hitter for a contending team. If you think the best hitter bats third, then fine, he could hit third, too.