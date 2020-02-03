WONG LEADING OFF? WHO BATS CLEANUP?

QUESTION: With the highest OBP on the team last year and just a strong overall performance, what are Kolten Wong's chances of winning the leadoff spot this year? A stronger leadoff hitter could be the most important thing this offense needs to improve this year.
GOOLD: Stronger than it's ever been. I wouldn't put it at 50/50 because there are more than two candidates in play. I do think that Wong has a better than 50 percent chance of batting toward the top of the order and being part of that protection for Goldschmidt by being on base ahead of him and changing how he's pitched and where the opponent can put him.
Wong has made strides toward the top of the order, and this spring is his chance to seize that job, whether it's leadoff or No. 2, and some of that will hinge on what Fowler and Carpenter do this spring.
Follow-up:
Have the Cardinals hinted at any foreseeable favorites for the cleanup spot? Is Carpenter's new focus on power a result of the vacancy in the 4 hole?
GOOLD: I get more than an email day asking about cleanup. I think leadoff is the topic du jour. Cleanup is the concern of the winter. The only person brought up directly by name as the possible cleanup hitter has been Paul DeJong. There has also been some indication that Goldschmidt could bat there if the Cardinals see the OBP to put ahead of him in the first three spots. O'Neill has briefly been mentioned, as well, now that I think of it.
But other than that, Shildt has mostly said that he would see how that happens in spring and who makes the team for that opening day lineup and go from there. Carpenter does not have a new focus on power. If anything he's trying to go back to the hitter he was. It is unrelated to the cleanup spot, though he could be an answer there eventually, sure.