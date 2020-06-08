WONG ON THE WAY OUT?

QUESTION: You've mentioned the possibility of Edman starting at 2nd in a year or two. Wong isn’t leaving, is he? Won’t the Cards re-sign him?
GOOLD: Kolten Wong has an option for 2021, and then he's a free agent after that. About six months ago, it sure seemed like Wong would be primed for an extension at some point this season. I spoke to him about that during spring training and he said he would be open to the Cardinals approaching him about sticking around.
The pandemic and the stoppage of play has radically changed revenue and is going to change payrolls from here on. The Cardinals are going to have to do the math. Do they go with Edman at less than $750,000 at second base for 2021 or do they exercise Wong's option at $12.5 million?
This year and the lack of games and the lack of revenue is going to change how the Cardinals look at their payroll for 2021, and it would be irresponsible for me not to point out how that could mean a change at second base.
