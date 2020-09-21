WONG WORTH THE MONEY?

COMMENT: While I agree that Cards need a big bat in the outfield. I do not agree with Kolten Wong being traded for that outfielder. He has matured and become the best defensive second baseman in the game. He's a good leadoff man and a much-improved hitter. I see him as a core player.
COMMISH: The Cardinals basically have to decide if Kolten Wong is $12.5 million worth of a complete player.
I think he is worth the investment for one year if the club picks up that option for 2021. But understand that some unusual, and in some cases, unpopular decisions will be made this winter because the economic landscape has changed in the game, with no gate revenue to be had this season and cutbacks everywhere in front offices and in the minor leagues.
