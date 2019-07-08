QUESTION: Does Jake Woodford start a major-league game this season? Has he passed Reyes as "next up?"
GOOLD: He has advocates with the Cardinals who would like him to get that chance. Sure seems likely that he gets a spot call if needed. Ponce de Leon has dibs, though, right now on any open start.
Follow-up: What's the FO view on Reyes so far? Keeps getting hurt. Command is off.
GOOLD: The same as yours. Reyes' season and his results are in the box scores at this point. They are still high on his talent, the manager and the front office both still want him to have an impact on this season and be a part of the 2020 season. But they know that they cannot count on it like they once did. He's got to get the performance to match the projections. That's it.