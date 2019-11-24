QUESTION: Robby Fabbri wasn’t going to stay here because he’s not a Craig Berube player. The Chief demands a 200-foot game, and Fabbri was a one-dimensional offensive player. All that said, how will Jordan Kyrou go over with Chief? I don’t see an easy ride here for Kyrou (shown above, in a preseason game).
GORDO: Even Vladimir Tarasenko had to come around to that way of playing under Berube. You are correct -- Berube set a standard that everybody had to meet. Most of the guys did, which is why the team took off the way it did.
Fabbri is a classic case of a guy who must play in the Top 6 to be effective. He has the skill to play that sort of role and thus far he has lacked the sort of grit Barbashev and Sundqvist developed in their fourth-line role. Detroiit needed another skill guy to go with Larkin, Mantha, Anthanisiou while Zadina and (the lesser) Svechnikov develop.
As for the Kyrou, yes, he will face the same challenge. Like Fabbri, he needs to play a Top 6 role to be effectivel And like the Blues currently moving in and out of Top 6 roles here, he needs to play the whole game. This is why the Blues want him to get as much work in San Antonio as possible. I could see him riding the shuttle this season while he keeps learning what it takes at this level.
That said, the Blues will definitely need his offense. So he WILL get his looks this season.