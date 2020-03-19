WORRIED ABOUT WAINO?

QUESTION: Adam Wainwright had a Grapefruit League ERA of 4.61 and surrendered 16 hits in 13.2 innings. Any concern about how he's going to hold up this season?
BENFRED: Not based off those spring numbers. We know what Wainwright has to do. Command his stuff. Mix his pitches. Work the corners. Dance around the fire, not in it. And just compete. He's healthy. He feels good. If he can work his magic, he will be a fine middle of the rotation starter. If he can't, he's going to get hit hard and the Cardinals will have to consider other options.
But none of that is based on what we saw this spring. He's tinkering most of the time.